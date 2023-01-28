‘Belia Syumul Harapan Negara’ Intense Workshop

The Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB held the 2nd series of the 'Belia Syumul Harapan Negara' Intensive Workshop, 28th January morning. Organised through the Ahli Sunnah Waljama'ah Understanding and Research Centre in collaboration with the Usuluddin Faculty, Fiqh Al-Usrah Research Centre, Jawi and Turath Book Studies and Research Centre as well as the Core Knowledge Centre, the workshop was held at Dewan Tarbiah, KUPU SB.

The workshop titled 'Belia Pencinta Al-Qur'an dan Al-Hadith' contained three modules that were discussed by professors from the Usuluddin Faculty, KUPU SB. Meanwhile, a premier paper titled 'Peranan ilmu Hadith Riwayah dan Dirayah Dalam Memelihara Pengambilan Sumber Rujukan Hadith' was also presented. The workshop aimed to establish a platform and provide relevant advice towards a holistic self-development for youth.

Source: Radio Television Brunei