Islam is a religion of mercy that transcends the boundaries of lineage, skin colour, race and position. Islam promotes equal rights between normal people and differently-abled individuals, with no dividing wall in between them. Yesterday’s Friday Sermon stressed on ‘Santuni Golongan Orang Kelainan Upaya’ or being courteous to the differently-abled individuals.

The Imam or Prayer Leader said the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam continues to give attention to the welfare and well-being of the differently-abled individuals. This is in line with national policy and the initiative of the national council on social issues under the Plan of Action on Persons with Disabilities under the United Nation’s Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. This is to allow a fair opportunity for differently-abled individuals to live an inclusive life in the country. The society needs to be aware and more sensitive to the challenges faced by the group considering that each level of society has moral responsibilities and plays an important role in ensuring that the group is comprehensively included.

Source: Radio Television Brunei