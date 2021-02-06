It is an offence to conduct business with a valid license under the Beauty and Health Establishments Order, 2016. The Magistrate’s court fined two beauty and health establishments for operating without valid licenses and not renewing the expired licenses. Anyone found guilty of the offence is liable to a fine not exceeding $10,000 and, in the case of a continuing offence, to a further fine not exceeding $100 for every day during which the offence continues after conviction.

Elena’s Enterprise, a male premise was found guilty for the first offence of not holding a valid license and not renewing license that had expired for 10 month 8 days. The second offence was conducting business without a valid license. The company was also found guilty of providing services to opposite gender. The company was fined $3,300 or 1 month imprisonment on failure to pay the fine. The court has granted until the 30th of September to pay the fine.

Meanwhile, De’fit Stop Studio, a female premise was fined one thousand dollars for not holding a valid license and not renewing license that had expired for 4 months 18 days as well as Conducting business without a valid license. One month imprisonment will be imposed upon failure to settle the fine before the 30th of June.

Any complaints and related information, contact Law Enforcement Section, Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department or Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei