Various attractive activities and sales are being held during the 3-day "Beach Carnival" at the Seri Kenangan Beach, Tutong District. The event is held for public visits until this Sunday in support of Brunei December Festival 2020.

It was launched by Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Wahab bin Apong, Member of the Legislative Council. The "Beach Carnival" is conducted by Transformer Event with the support of the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, aims to promote Seri Kenangan Beach and Tutong District as one of the potential resorts and tourist destinations for public visits in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei