We are used to hearing about individuals skilled in repairing or modifying vehicles. However, a group of local youths have shown skills in automotive manufacturing.

Awang Mira Eddry Fazreen bin Abdul Rahman has been an automotive enthusiast since his teens. Due to his interest, he dared to delve into the intricacies of car manufacturing from a mentor, especially durable cars for use in the forest or on the beach. According to him, producing a car, takes a long time. Each of his cars meets safety specifications and complies with stipulated laws. He admitted that two buggy cars are among his unique creations so far.

With the support of family, friends and mentors, he hopes to achieve his dream of opening his own car workshop one day.

Source: Radio Television Brunei