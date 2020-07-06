​’Be Prepared’ to contribute to the community is among the loyal pledge expressed by the scouts members to always prepare in contributing energy, ideas to shape their self-identity. The pledge was also pronounced by scouts members of the Temburong District to remain prepare to sow devotion at any time and condition for the nation.

As a non-government organisation NGO, scouts members continue to be proactive organising various activities to boost the spirit of volunteerism and patriotism among the youth specifically members of the association. Through the scouts’ activity, members of the association will have the opportunity to learn various skills such as education and training methods for scouts, ‘survival skill’, leadership and teamwork. What’s more significant, they able to increase their mental and physical strength in facing any challenges and obstacles.

By organizing various volunteer activities, the Scouts Association in particular and the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association in general are capable to produce an of quality scouts members. It also able to shape the scouts members as a noble individual, disciplined, religious and spiritually minded that can give meaningful contribution to the nation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei