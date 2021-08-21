Adhere to the safety SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health particularly wear the face mask at all times, bring your own pen and do not leave your vehicle. Recipients of the Old Age Pensions and Disability Allowances as well as Monthly Welfare Assistance are advised to be patient while waiting for their turn during the drive-thru process and to follow the date and time set by the Penghulu and Village Head to avoid mass gathering.

Recipients who do not have their own vehicle or feeling unwell are advice to appoint a representative by filling in a form, bringing the recipient original identity card and confirmed by their respective village heads. Those without any representative must informed their village head to obtain the appropriate payment method. The payment process in Brunei Muara District will begin on the 23rd of August 2021 at the stipulated counters at Senior Citizens and Pensions Section, Level One, and General Welfare Assistance Section, Level Two of Department of Community Development, JAPEM, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports according to the staggered time based on mukim distribution. Meanwhile, for the other 3 districts, Penghulus and Village Heads can collect the payment at JAPEM’s branches at the districts. Only two counters will be opened at one time.

For any enquiry, contact Talian Kebajikan 141 or 238 2911 extension 1249.

Source: Radio Television Brunei