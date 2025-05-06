BDAC Hosts Panel Discussion on Transformative Potential of Alternative Dispute Resolution



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Brunei Darussalam Arbitration Centre (BDAC) hosted a panel discussion today as part of Borneo ADR Week 2025. The event centered on exploring the transformative potential of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) within the “Kingdom of Unexpected Treasures.”





According to Radio Television Brunei, Ahmad Basuni Haji Abbas, Director of BDAC, addressed the audience, highlighting a strong and steady shift towards ADR. He attributed this shift to coordinated efforts involving legal frameworks, institutional support, and ongoing capacity development. These efforts aim to ensure ADR is not only accessible but also dependable in achieving its intended objectives.





The panel discussion, moderated by several panellists, provided a platform for participants from both the public and private sectors to engage directly with speakers. Discussions revolved around the future direction and opportunities within the ADR landscape in Brunei. In addition to the panel discussion, a networking session was held, allowing participants and panellists to connect, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations.

