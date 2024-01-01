Batangas Enhances Agricultural and Fisheries Productivity Initiatives for 2024

Batangas City - The provincial government of Batangas is set to enhance agricultural productivity and food development this year by launching several programs aimed at boosting the skills and capabilities of local farmers and fisherfolk.

According to the Philippine News Agency, head of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPAg), in an interview with the Philippine News Agency on New Year's Day, the province is collaborating with various government agencies to achieve its objectives for 2024. Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas has been at the forefront of these efforts, leading the Provincial Agricultural and Fisheries Extension Systems (PAFES) in executing projects related to coconut development, branding of "kapeng barako" (a local coffee variety), a yellow corn project, and livestock initiatives.

The PAFES aims to enhance the collaboration between the Department of Agriculture (DA), local government units, academic institutions, and the private sector. This collaboration is focused on delivering extension services at the grassroots level, especially considering the challenges brought about by devolution.

A major undertaking is the proposed fish port in the San Pascual-Batangas area. Bautista revealed that site inspections have been conducted with the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority and other consultants. The construction of the fish port is expected to commence either this month or in February, with a target completion date before the end of 2024. The project is deemed feasible, considering Batangas' strategic location as a gateway to the Western and Central Visayas regions. Plans are in place for the fish port to evolve into a food terminal in the future.

Furthermore, the provincial government recently inaugurated a training center named 'Hubugan ng Isipan ng Magsasaka at Mangingisda' (Molding the Minds of Farmers and Fisherfolk) in Batangas City. The center is geared towards improving the technical knowledge of local farmers and fishermen, focusing on high-value crops in coordination with the Agricultural Training Institute.

In addition to these initiatives, the government is also concentrating on expanding the corn industry, keeping in mind the significant demand from the province’s robust livestock sector. This effort includes encouraging sugarcane farmers to transition to corn cultivation, particularly following the closure of the Central Azucarera Don Pedro, Inc. (CADPI) in Nasugbu.

The provincial government has also entered a memorandum of agreement with the Philippine Coconut Authority, enabling the use of government lands for coconut seedling production. A 10-hectare lot in San Juan town is earmarked for this purpose, aiming to boost coconut production in the province. Additionally, another property along the shoreline is being developed for salt production in collaboration with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

These diverse initiatives reflect Batangas’ commitment to strengthening its agricultural and fisheries sectors, with a focus on sustainable development and enhanced productivity.