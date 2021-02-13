The Basic Working Paper Skills Workshop is hoped to improve the basic quality of working paper writing as well as additional input for the public, youths and undergraduates of the Higher Learning Institutions. The workshop, which is one of the Brunei Unified Campaign 2021’s activity was held at The Mall, Gadong.

The workshop was delivered by Awang Abdul Wafi bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Undergraduates of Doctor of Philosophy in Religious Teaching in Islamic Education at Seri Begawan Religious Teachers’ University College, KUPU SB. The Working Paper aims to express the intention or purpose of implementing a program or activity within a certain day and time. Among the basic components in the proposal working paper presented were the Basmalah which is Bismillah; Introduction; Objective; Date, Place & Time; Participant Targets; Guest of Honour; and expenses.

Source: Radio Television Brunei