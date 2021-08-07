Regarding the measures to be taken to help businesses in the country, the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and the Second Minister of Finance and Economy said the measures taken this time around are not as strict as last year.

Yang Berhormat added, the government at this time is more prepared than last year, such as implementing the Vaccination Programme and the implementation of contact tracing. Similarly, the implementation of basic measures in public places such as social distancing, taking body temperature and so forth.

Source: Radio Television Brunei