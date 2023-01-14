‘Barberku’ Men’s Barber Shop

Hair cutting service is one of the means of livelihood.

'Barberku' is a men's barber shop run by four former trainees of the Youth Development Centre. Although operating about three years ago at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium, 'Barberku' continues to be the choice of men due to its haircutting service with the latest styles.

In order to make a difference in hair cutting services, these local youths are always trying to diversify their techniques and skills. Customers are also given the option to book a hair cutting service slot through social media. 'Barberku' continues to be the choice of boys or men to get an attractive haircut.

Coinciding with its third anniversary, 'Barberku' aims to be the hair cutting service provider of choice for men.

Source: Radio Television Brunei