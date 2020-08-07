Towards encouraging and further facilitating the public’s recreation activities with the family, the Bandarku Ceria programme has added on to the existing route by 5 point 2 kilometres. Speaking at the media conference on the Bandarku Ceria Programme Additional Route, yesterday afternoon, Retired Colonel Pengiran Haji Maiddin bin Pengiran Haji Said, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports said the additional route aims to further expand the Bandarku Ceria area and enliven the atmosphere in Bandar Seri Begawan as well as make it a city that is dynamic, vibrant as well as prominent. It also provides an opportunity for the citizens and residents to carry out recreation as well as enjoy the morning ambience every Sunday.

The additional route involves:

Jalan Menteri Besar – Starting from the Prime Minister’s Office roundabout until the traffic light junction in front of the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism.

Jalan Pusat Persidangan – Turn left from the traffic light junction at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism past the National Football Association of Brunei Darussalam, NFABD building, turn left entering Jalan Stadium and turning right towards the main staircase of Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium.

Jalan Stadium – From the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium main staircase, turn left entering Jalan Stadium going back using the same route towards the Prime Minister’s Office roundabout.

Prime Minister’s Office Roundabout – opened fully

Meanwhile the roads closed are:

– Jalan Menteri Besar in front of Istana Edinburgh and

– From the Jalan Stadium traffic light T-junction towards Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium

Meanwhile, the roads that be used by the public wishing to go to the Town Centre are:

– From the Government Departments Complex, turn left through Jalan Perdana Menteri past Ministry of Defence and turn right at the T-junction past the AiTi Building and entering Jalan Stadium towards the Islamic Da’wah Centre Roundabout and turn left to Jalan Kebangsaan

– From the Berakas Roundabout turn left at the T-junction past AITI building and entering Jalan Stadium towards the Islamic Da’wah Centre Roundabout and turn left to Jalan Kebangsaan.

The aim of the additional route is for Cyclists at Bandarku Ceria to have the opportunity to use the more challenging routes and not limited to the existing routes prior to this as well as facilitating visitors to Bandarku Ceria to use the carparks at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex area. It is also to enliven the atmosphere at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex area in Berakas with various beneficial activities and act as a starting and finishing point for any related activities using the Bandarku Ceria programme platform.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Pengiran Haji Abdul Salam bin Pengiran Haji Abdul Ghani, Acting Director of Investigation and Traffic Control Department, Royal Brunei Police Force, advised the public especially road users to obey the directives issued by the authorities and Bandarku Ceria Committee. Visitors to Bandarku Ceria must park their vehicles at the locations or along the route specified only and not to block the route for other vehicles. Road users must always adhere to the regulations under the Road Traffic Act Chapter 68. A part of the road or junction entrances will only be closed off with traffic cones and vehicles are not allowed to enter roads that have been blocked off with the cones.

During the media conference, Awang Saidin bin Namit, Senior Special Duties Officer, Department of Agriculture and Agrifood, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism reminded participants of the ‘Gerai Hujung Minggu Pasar Kitani’ to come much earlier to deliver the goods to be sold.

Meanwhile Dayang Doctor Hajah Norhayati binti Haji Ahmad, Senior Medical Officer, Ministry of Health reminded the public who will be at the Bandarku Ceria programme to obey the advice issued by the Ministry of Health.

