​The Bandarku Ceria programme which was not held throughout the month of Ramadhan, was resumed today. However, with the new norms in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bandarku Ceria programme is now held by practising the social distancing, self-hygiene, avoiding from visiting mass gathering area and complying with the Ministry of Health’s advice.

The individual cycling recreation was among the activities held today. Meanwhile events involving team or group such as running, walkathon and others which are organised by various parties are still prohibited.

Selling activity was also held by the regular vendors at the BandarKu Ceria area. The activity was also carried out by adhering to the Ministry of Health’s advises.

Source: Radio Television Brunei