​A historic moment and event was recorded when the name Bandar Brunei was changed to Bandar Seri Begawan on the 4th of October 1970 to commemorate the deeds of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s father, Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien. Entering its 50th year, the name change from Bandar Brunei to Bandar Seri Begawan has nationhood significance in commemorating the deeds of a monarch and Ulil Amri who was also known as the ‘Architect of Modern Brunei’ who was beloved by all.

Bandar Seri Begawan has been expanded from 1,287 hectares which is 12.87 square kilometres to 10,036.24 hectares equivalent to 100.36 square kilometres as of 1st August 2007. The expansion of the capital’s municipality was consented to by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and was officially announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the 19th July 2007.

Throughout the years, Bandar Seri Begawan has gone through rapid developments and progress from the aspect of development and infrastructure with public facilities and infrastructure. At this time, the landscape and old buildings in the capital have been given a facelift to showcase its modernisation.

One of the infrastructure development history recorded in Bandar Seri Begawan was the bridge connecting Sungai Kebun and Jalan Residency which is now known as the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Bridge. The naming of the bridge was in conjunction with the Golden Jubilee celebration of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s Ascension to the Throne and was certainly a life-long memory of the strength of the monarch’s reign on the country’s throne.

A recreation park was also provided to be enjoyed by the citizens and residents in an atmosphere of nationalism and in the capital, that is comfortable, peaceful, tranquil as well as blessed by Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala. The Taman Mahkota Jubli Emas which was officiated on the 22nd of October 2017 is a continuation of the Bandar Seri Begawan Planning to enhance the capital’s identity as an iconic city in a garden aside from showcasing the heritage and healthy culture in the country.

The development of infrastructures in Bandar Seri Begawan as the country’s landmarks proves that Brunei Darussalam is continuing to develop. The country is able to record various new histories in further enhancing developments specifically for the purpose of providing a peaceful and harmonious life to the country’s citizens and residents.

Source: Radio Television Brunei