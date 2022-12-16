Baiduri Bank wins An Award

​Baiduri Bank won the acclaimed ‘Bank of The Year 2022’ award from The Banker, one of the world’s leading publications by Financial Times, United Kingdom.

This marks the fifth international banking award this year for the Bank. It is also the 15th time that the Bank received this prestigious accolade, reinforcing the Bank’s position as an industry leader and a dynamic institution at the forefront of financial innovation. The Banker also lauded Baiduri Bank for its strong commitment to building a sustainable future for the nation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei