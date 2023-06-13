Bahrain to host 2024 World Weightlifting Championships

Bahrain has been chosen as host of the 2024 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships. Bahrain won over the other candidates, Armenia and Albania, in the presentation of bids during the IWF Executive Board meeting on June 12 at the Hotel Melia in Havana, Cuba. The Cuban capital is currently hosting the first 2023 IWF Grand Prix until June 18. The 2024 World Championships, scheduled in November/December in Manama City, will be the most important weightlifting event to be held in Bahrain after the 2022 Asian Championships. Bahrain Weightlifting Federation president Eshaq Ebrahim Eshaq was a happy man after the outcome. 'I sincerely thank the IWF Executive Board for the support and trust in our bid. We promise we will not disappoint you! We will deliver a top-class event and the entire IWF Family will live an unforgettable experience in Bahrain,' Eshaq was quoted as saying in a news report from the IWF website. The 2025 IWF World Championships had already been awarded to Forde in Norway in December 2021. Meanwhile, among the important matters discussed in the two-day IWF Executive Board meeting presided by IWF President Mohammed Jalood were the approval of a motion specifying that the IWF may exclude countries from competing where doping tests could not be taken by the IWF or any Anti-Doping Organization with testing authority instructed by the IWF; update on the 2024-2032 IWF strategic plan, which will be submitted for approval at the IWF Congress in September in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during the 2023 IWF World Championships; and approval of a policy establishing that for international events, under the IWF umbrella, participation of member federations is subject to the payment of the accommodation, entry and anti-doping fees by no later than 10 days after the submission of final entries. Also approved were the use of video replay system in IWF events and that athletes are not allowed to carry flags during medal ceremonies. The Executive Board also finalized the IWF Constitution changes which will be submitted for Congress approval in September 2023.

Source: Philippines News Agency