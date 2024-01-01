Baguio Entrepreneurs Find Renewed Hope Through Government Training Program

Baguio City - Small business owners in Baguio, who established their ventures right before the Covid-19 pandemic, are now seeing promising opportunities ahead, thanks to a government-led training initiative. The Department of Trade and Industry's (DTI) capacity-building program is being credited for these newfound prospects.

According to Philippines News Agency, a coffee shop owner on Session Road, the 'Kapatid Mentor Me' (KMM) program offered by DTI has been instrumental in reshaping his business approach. Ocampo, in his mid-30s, participated in the KMM program in 2022 amidst challenging times. He emphasized how the training altered his understanding of financial management and regulatory compliance, enhancing his confidence in running his business effectively.

Ocampo's journey as an entrepreneur began with the opening of his coffee shop in February 2020, in a hotel near Wright Park. However, the onset of the pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdowns forced him to adapt quickly, transitioning to a delivery service model due to the lack of dine-in customers. He also highlighted the importance of collaboration with other businesses, a lesson learned during the pandemic. His current location not only serves as a coffee shop but also as a hub for cosplayers to display and sell their items.

Similarly, Florence Aquino, aged 45, along with her sister, ventured into business by opening a mini grocery store in 2021 at their family residence in Irisan. Prior to this, they had launched a small milk tea and fruit shop in the university belt in January 2020, which also suffered due to the pandemic. Aquino attended the KMM training in 2022, which she found incredibly beneficial for envisioning the future of her business.

Samuel Gallardo, Assistant Director of DTI-Cordillera, in an earlier interview, highlighted the KMM program as a key initiative of the agency, facilitated with support from private sector stakeholders who act as mentors. He pointed out that the program is designed to provide comprehensive entrepreneurship training free of charge, covering aspects from starting to improving a business.

These personal stories from Baguio's entrepreneurs reflect a broader trend of resilience and adaptability among small business owners in the face of unprecedented challenges. With the support of government programs like KMM, these entrepreneurs are now poised for growth and success in the post-pandemic landscape.