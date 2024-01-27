Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair Delivers P500 Million in Aid to Zambaleños

BOTOLAN, ZAMBALES – The Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF), an initiative under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., has allocated PHP500 million in various forms of assistance, including cash aid, livelihood packages, and scholarships, to approximately 80,000 residents of Zambales over the weekend.

According to Philippines News Agency, who represented President Marcos at the event, the administration is focused on ensuring the continuous provision of public services. The two-day BPSF event, held at the People's Plaza in Botolan, Zambales, is a testament to the government's commitment to its people. Romualdez conveyed the president's regard for the Zambaleños, emphasizing the administration's promise to deliver government services directly to the citizens.

The BPSF in Zambales, marking the 10th iteration of the Serbisyo Caravan and the first in Central Luzon, aims to reach all 82 provinces across the country. With participation from 46 national government agencies, the fair offers over 170 services to an estimated 80,000 beneficiaries, showcasing the program's expansive impact.

The event features a comprehensive suite of programs and services, including a notable PHP154 million in cash assistance. A significant highlight is the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), expected to benefit 26,000 individuals across all 13 municipalities of Zambales with PHP52 million in cash aid. Additionally, various scholarship programs from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and livelihood assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment are being provided to eligible recipients throughout the province.

The BPSF also includes a Pasasalamat Concert at the Zambales Sports Complex in Iba, Zambales, with free admission, anticipated to attract at least 35,000 attendees on Saturday night, further engaging the community and celebrating the services provided.