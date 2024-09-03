Bagong Pilipinas kiosk at MCIA to hasten OFW certification release

CEBU: Overseas Filipino workers (OFW) arriving at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) will soon get their certification right away at the international arrival area, an official on Tuesday bared at the Bagong Pilipinas forum. Lawyer Karl Frederick Arriola, officer-in-charge regional director of the Department of Migrant Workers-Central Visayas, said the airport management, as well as the Cebu Pacific, are committed to help build the kiosk as part of the Bagong Pilipinas initiatives to hasten release of overseas employment certificate (OEC) for the arriving OFWs. 'The objective is to make Mactan-Cebu International Airport an OFW-friendly airport. The Aboitiz InfraCapital provides us a spot and the Cebu Pacific agreed to build the kiosk,' Arriola told the Philippine News Agency in an interview. The OFW kiosk is part of the bigger program to hasten the services for the OFWs. Meanwhile, Arriola thanked universities here for providing the DMW regional office in Cebu City with interns who are helping t heir staff in issuing OEC to OFWs. 'By 2 to 3 p.m., we can no longer see people in our office because all OECs have already been issued,' he said in Cebuano at the forum. From January to June this year, DMW-7 has issued 4,396 OECs, held 26 job fairs, conducted 100 reintegration activities for OFWs, assisted 126 clients with their welfare and repatriation needs, and 281 clients who need legal assistance, conciliation, and adjudication needs. The agency also released PHP870,000 reintegration assistance, distributed PHP190,000 Aksyon Fund, and facilitated PHP1.5 million settlement amount. Source: Philippines News Agency