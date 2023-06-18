Bacolod City resident arrested in P5.4-M shabu sting op

Police agents arrested a resident of this city during a buy-bust that led to the recovery of PHP5.44-million worth of shabu in Purok Villa Lourdes, Barangay Pahanocoy early Sunday morning. The suspect, Rene 'Ombap' Lapera Jr., 26, tagged as a high-value individual, is under the custody of Police Station 8, which conducted the operation together with the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit-6. In a statement, Brig. Gen. Sidney Villaflor, director of Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO-6), lauded the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) for 'one of its biggest accomplishments' in the anti-illegal drugs campaign. 'This only shows that we are steadfast in our campaign to stop illegal drugs in the region. We hope the people will continue to help the police by providing information for the arrest of those who use and sell the illegal drug shabu,' he added. 'Tactical interrogation is ongoing to locate the source of illegal drugs, links and accomplishes for the conduct of follow-up operation,' according to Police Station 8. Minutes before the 2 a.m. arrest, Lapera sold PHP3,000 worth of shabu to an undercover cop. Operatives also found in his possession 10 big heat-sealed plastic sachets and seven knot-tied plastic sachets containing shabu, weighing about 800 grams. Pegged at PHP6,800 per gram, the total value of seized prohibited substances reached PHP5.44 million. Other items seized were a digital weighing scale and a sling bag.

Source: Philippines News Agency