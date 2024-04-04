Bacolod City Advances Housing Opportunities for 800 Families Under 4PH Program

BACOLOD CITY - The city government of Bacolod has successfully enrolled 800 beneficiaries for housing units at Asenso Yuhum Residences-Arao, part of the Pambansang Pabahay Para Sa Pilipino (4PH) Program. Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez disclosed the progress during a meeting with Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) officials.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Asenso Yuhum Residences-Arao, which is currently under construction, will feature 17 buildings totaling 4,456 units designed to provide quality living spaces for its residents. This development is part of a larger effort by Bacolod City to address housing needs through the 4PH program, a flagship initiative of the Marcos administration aiming to make affordable housing accessible to Filipinos, especially to those earning minimum wage. Beneficiaries will enjoy subsidized rates and reduced monthly payments, marking a significant step towards achieving housing security in the city.