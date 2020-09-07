Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has watched the competition of Azerbaijani tank crews with other teams that reached the final of the “Tank Biathlon” contest held at the Alabino range in the Moscow region on September 5 – on the final day of the International Army Games – 2020 and took part in the ceremony of awarding the servicemen who became the winners, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The solemn ceremony of the International Army Games-2020 ended with a gala concert.

It should be pointed out that the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army have represented our country at a high level in the “Sea Cup” and “Tank Biathlon” contests, which were held as part of these competitions.

Source: TREND News Agency