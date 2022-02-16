The Task Force for Security of Offshore Installation continues to increase public awareness and knowledge on maritime security issues especially on the safety of fishermen while at sea and to inform the public on the importance of safeguarding the offshore oil platforms. The Maritime Security Working Committee, JKKM, yesterday morning held a launching ceremony of Public Awareness Signage at Pengkalan Sibabau Boat Ramp in Kampung Mentiri.

Major General Udara Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat, Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces in his capacity as the Chairman of the JKKM officiated the launching of the Public Awareness Signage. It also aimed to raise awareness on the importance of safeguarding offshore oil platforms. Also held earlier was the handing over of the Public Awareness Poster to the Acting Penghulu of Mukim Mentiri and the Acting Village Head of Kampong Mentiri.

Source: Radio Television Brunei