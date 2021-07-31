The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Brunei Darussalam yesterday morning held an Award Presentation to the winners of the Mathematics Project Competition 2021. The competition was held in commemoration of Iranian Mathematician, Women and Science, Professor Maryam Mirzakhani. The event was held at Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB.

Her Excellency HomeiraRigi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Brunei Darussalam in her speech among others said women need to know the burden of the responsibility for scientific change, cultural and scientific outcomes available to women to represent half of the world’s population. The event included a speech conducted virtually from Masoumeh Ebtekar, Vice President for Women and Family Affairs in Iran. Also present was Professor Doctor Dayang Zohrah binti Haji Sulaiman, Vice Chancellor of UTB.

Source: Radio Television Brunei