Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD and its group of companies recently celebrated 243 of its long-serving staff who have collectively contributed to the success of the bank in positioning itself as Brunei’s largest financial institution. The ceremony took place at Tarindak d’Seni in the capital.

In attendance was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy in his capacity as Chairman of BIBD Group. At the function, Dayang Hajah Noraini binti Haji Sulaiman, Deputy Managing Director of BIBD Group in a speech said their commitment towards delivering the best over the years has contributed to the success of BIBD Group and in achieving its mission. Awards were presented to employees who had completed 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35 years of service.

Source: Radio Television Brunei