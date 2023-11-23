Automotive Sales Surge in October Due to Pent-Up Consumer Demand

Manila, Philippines - Sales of automotive vehicles among the members of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) witnessed a significant increase in October this year, recording an 18.6 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

According to Philippines News Agency, the joint report released by CAMPI and TMA revealed that sales grew to 38,128 units in October 2023, up from 32,146 units in October 2022. The surge in sales is attributed to increased consumer appetite and easier access to credit. Passenger car sales saw a notable rise of 21.6 percent, reaching 10,087 units last month, compared to 8,294 units in October 2022. Commercial vehicle sales also experienced a boost, climbing 17.6 percent to 28,041 units. CAMPI President Rommel Gutierrez attributed the growth to continued pent-up demand, with total vehicle sales from January to October 2023 growing by 25.9 percent to 352,971 units, up from 280,300 units in the corresponding period last year. The commercial vehicle segment reached 262,875 units, while passenger cars sold 90,096 units, marking increases of 24 percent and 31.8 percent, respectively. Gutierrez expressed confidence that the industry could achieve its target of 423,000-unit sales by the end of 2023. The top five car brands in the Philippines from January to October this year include Toyota, Mitsubishi, Ford, Nissan, and Suzuki.