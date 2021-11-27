The Astronomical Society of Brunei Darussalam in collaboration with the Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Prime Minister’s Office, organised a Workshop on the Use of Rubu’ Mujayyab Traditional Astronomical Instruments. The three-day online workshop runs until today.

It was officiated by Doctor Haji Mohammed Hussain bin Pehin Penyurat Haji Ahmad, Acting Director of the Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. The workshop is joined by 95 participants, including 7 participants from Malaysia and Indonesia. During the workshop, seven key topics focused on the Rubu’ Mujayyab’s application. The workshop aims to provide an opportunity for the public to learn the application of traditional astronomical instruments, especially Rubu’ Mujayyab in an effort to preserve the excellence of Islamic knowledge and treasures.

Source: Radio Television Brunei