Brunei Darussalam fully supports efforts to promote digitization opportunities in the economic and trade sectors in today’s era of scientific and technological development. The Speaker of the Legislative Council stated the matter while attending the 30th annual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, APPF, in Bangkok, Thailand. Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Lela Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Dato Setia Haji Mohamed Taib also touched on the early prevention of communicable and non-communicable diseases which is the main focus in ensuring a high level of healthcare, in line with the National Health Strategic Plan 2019 to 2023.

Themed, ‘Parliaments and the Post-COVID-19 Sustainable Development,’ the meeting discussed on COVID-19 post-pandemic issues, in an effort to rebuild various economic, political, social and general health sectors. The meeting played an important role as a platform for sharing ideas to discuss and exchange views on the best methods in coordinating and dealing with the global crisis for the benefit of all.

Held physically in Bangkok, Thailand, the meeting was the first meeting attended by Brunei Darussalam as a full member. Also present was Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Jaya Dato Paduka Awang Haji Judin bin Haji Asar, Secretary to the Cabinet Minister’s Meeting and Clerk to the Legislative Council.

The meeting approved eleven resolutions, while three resolutions will be carried forward to the next meeting and two resolutions withdrawn. The meeting also approved on a joint statement signed by Heads of the APPF Member Delegations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei