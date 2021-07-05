The annual meeting of the ASEAN Network of Regulatory Bodies on Atomic Energy, ASEANTOM is held virtually starting yesterday. It is a working group level meeting under the pillar of the ASEAN Political-Security Community. The ASEANTOM meeting is chaired by the Radiation Department, Safety, Health and Environment National Authority, SHENA as Brunei Darussalam’s representative until the 9th of July at the International Convention Centre Berakas.

The meeting is chaired by Dayang Zubaidah binti Haji Mahmud, Director of Radiation Department, SHENA. Brunei Darussalam as chairman of the 8th meeting, will lead discussions on several key issues raised during the meeting in Viet Nam last year. Also discussed were several regional projects related to the strengthening of the safety, security and control of nuclear energy, including radiological and nuclear emergency preparedness and response in the ASEAN region.

Source: Radio Television Brunei