The status and development of ASEAN cooperation in advancing efforts to address transboundary haze pollution, chemical waste and plastic waste, were among those discussed during the 32nd Meeting of ASEAN Senior Officials on Environment, ASOEN. Brunei Darussalam, through the Ministry of Development, hosted the meeting and its related meetings from 13th to 17th September 2021 via a virtual platform.

The meeting also discussed the Draft ASEAN Joint Statement on Biodiversity to the 15th United Nations Conference of Parties on Biological Diversity, COP15 and the draft ASEAN Joint Statement on Climate Change to UNFCCC COP 26th to reaffirm ASEAN’s latest commitment in tackling climate change issues. Apart from that, ASEAN senior officials also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between ASEAN member countries and dialogue partners in addressing the challenges of the environment and climate change.

The ASOEN Meeting was presided by Doctor San Oo, Deputy Director General, Department of Environmental Conservation, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation. While the Brunei Darussalam delegation was led by Doctor Nor Imtihan binti Haji Abdul Razak, Permanent Secretary for Planning, Land Use and Environment at the Ministry of Development, as the Vice Chairperson of ASOEN. The outcomes of the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Environment will be reported at the ASEAN Ministers’ Meeting on Environment, which will be held in October 2021 in Indonesia.

Source: Radio Television Brunei