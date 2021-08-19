The progress and work plans of trade and investment are among the matters discussed at the ASEAN Senior Economic Official Meeting Dialogue Partners, SEOM DP Consultations. The meeting was held virtually on the 5th, 11th and 16th of August 2021.

The meetings were chaired by Doctor Hajah May Fa’ezah binti Haji Ahmad Ariffin, Permanent Secretary for Economy at the Ministry of Finance and Economy. The series of meetings were attended by Senior Economic Officials from the ten ASEAN Member States and its dialogue partners. Also present, senior officials from the ASEAN Secretariat. The meetings were preparation for the upcoming ASEAN Economic Ministers, AEM – Dialogue Partners’ Consultations which are scheduled to be held next month.

Source: Radio Television Brunei