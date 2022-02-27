The Second Minister of Foreign Affairs also underlined on early preparations to produce dynamic and competitive youth who have relevant knowledge.

According to Yang Berhormat, Brunei Darussalam has implemented an initiative known as ASEAN Junior Fellowship Programme. The programme will contribute to increased capacity and knowledge holistically for new officers from every ASEAN state through placement at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta. Indonesia. To show commitment towards a progressive development of the ASEAN community, Brunei Darussalam will contribute funds for the programme for the next 10 years. Yang Berhormat added that when investments are being made for youths through such programmes, they will understand the importance of solidarity and understanding to ensure regional peace in the future.

Source: Radio Television Brunei