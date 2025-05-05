ASEAN Information Sector Urged to Adapt Amid Evolving Media Landscape



Bandar Seri Begawan: The information and media sector has been urged to adapt and keep up with trends and media consumption. The Permanent Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office emphasized this point in his welcoming remarks at the 22nd ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting Responsible for Information (SOMRI) and related meetings that began today. Brunei Darussalam is hosting the 17th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI) and the 22nd SOMRI and related meetings with dialogue partners until the 9th of May.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Awang Ajman bin Haji Meludin, the Chairman of SOMRI, also urged the relevant parties to take note of the significant progress in efforts to manage the issue of fake news. The two-day meeting was attended by SOMRI leaders from ASEAN member states and Timor-Leste, as well as His Excellency San Lwin, the ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community. The meeting aims to strengthen regional cooperation in broadcasting, media, and digital content.

