The national football team is ready and optimistic for a showdown with Thailand tomorrow in the ASEAN Football Federation Mitsubishi Electric Cup, AMEC tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

According to the captain of the national team, Hendra Azam urged a positive attitude of the players although they know that Thailand is the defending champion. Hendra also reminded his team members that anything may happen in the game and is determined to give a good match.

Meanwhile, the national Head Coach Mario Rivera Campesino shared that the training session is going smoothly and players have shown the best mentality and attitude. He added that although their physical level is not at the same level to that of the rest of the countries but it is enough to be competitive.

The national squad will begin the campaign tomorrow, 20th of December 2022 in an opening match against Thailand. The match will be broadcast live via RTB Aneka and RTBGo.

Source: Radio Television Brunei