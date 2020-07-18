Brunei Darussalam has implemented efforts and initiatives in the transport sector to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes providing assistance to transport operators, leveraging on current technologies, and recovery efforts in the transport sector. This was stated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications while chairing the ASEAN-China Transport Ministers’ Special Meeting on COVID-19 with His Excellency Li Xiaopeng, Minister of Transport of the People’s Republic of China. During the meeting that was held via video conference, the Minister of Transport and Infocommunications in his capacity as Chairman of the ASEAN Transport Ministers Meeting, ATM for 2020, emphasised on the role of the transport sector in facing the challenges due to COVID-19. In this regard, Brunei Darussalam welcomes the implementation of programmes and initiatives under the framework of cooperation between ASEAN-China towards achieving the goals laid out under the ASEAN Transport Strategic Plan. Yang Berhormat said regional cooperation is important to strengthen the efforts, not only in overcoming COVID-19, but also for to ensure social and economic resilience.

In his remarks, Yang Berhormat also touched on the strong commitment of the ASEAN Leaders during the 36th ASEAN Summit in implementing targeted policies to address the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and the world. In this regard, transport connectivity is amongst the sectors tremendously affected by this pandemic.

According data from relevant international entities, there has been an overall reduction of air passengers ranging from 48 to 61 per cent; An estimated loss of over 97 billion US Dollars airport revenues; 25 per cent reduction in shipping; and road freight operators’ revenues decrease by up to 40 per cent. Hence, closer regional and international cooperation is important in addressing and mitigating the situation.

At the meeting, transport ministers from ASEAN and the People’s Republic of China as well as the ASEAN Secretary General exchanged views and experiences within the transport sector in order to mitigate the social and economic impact of COVID-19, as well as strengthening regional cooperation in the field of transport and logistics in response to the pandemic. The main outcome of the meeting was the adoption of the Joint Ministerial Statement titled ‘Ensuring Smooth Transport and Logistics to Combat COVID-19 and Reactivate the Economy’ by Transport Ministers from ASEAN and the People’s Republic of China. In the joint statement, the ASEAN-China Transport Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to enhance existing partnerships including facilitating logistics activities in the delivery, supply and manufacture of essential goods during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Source: Radio Television Brunei