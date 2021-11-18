Logistics group secures minimum 10 widebody aircraft conversions

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AELF FlightService (FlightService) announced today it has partnered with Avensis Aviation to purchase 10 Medius passenger to freighter conversion kits for 2022.

FlightService, operated by its sister company, Malta-based Maleth Aero, is focused on reliable, innovative air cargo solutions, with an emerging ground transportation segment. The company will work with Avensis to convert its Airbus A330 and A340 fleet beginning early 2022. The soon-to-be-released Avensis Medius Class E Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) will allow the modified passenger to freighter aircraft to fly beyond the current EASA exemption deadline of July 2022. The STC approval will make FlightService one of, if not the only provider of ad-hoc charter/ACMI services approved to fly converted passenger to freighter aircraft beyond the regulatory deadline.

“This is an investment in the passenger to freighter space that puts us in a unique position in the marketplace,” said Joe Cirillo, Chief Operating Officer at AELF FlightService. “With the Avensis modification, the EASA exemption will be a non-issue for us and allow us to provide much of the same utility as a full freighter. From this point forward, we’ll have a continuous and reliable service that shippers and retailers can come back to time and again. It provides strong utility and peace-of-mind for our customers and partners for the long haul.”

Avensis’ solutions, including the Medius Class E Freighter modification that FlightService will utilize, add agility to fleet management, maximize aircraft freight capacity, and are fully reversible.

“We are thrilled to be working with AELF FlightService, an emerging leader in the air freight space, both on their 330’s and as the launch customer for our Medius PTF Conversion product on the Airbus A340 aircraft platform,” said Cristian Sutter, Chief Executive Officer at Avensis. “Our conversion solutions provide an innovative and agile response to today’s industry challenges, and our work with FlightService is set to make an impact on the industry.”

When the modifications by Avensis are complete, FlightService will have 10 widebody aircraft operating in this configuration for ACMI and charter services.

“We know freight demand is not going away anytime soon, and we’re working to solidify our position,” said Lee Jones, President of Maleth Aero. “Needless to say, Avensis is changing the game in conversion solutions, and we are excited to partner with them as we grow in the PTF space.”

About AELF FlightService

AELF FlightService is a fully integrated global logistics company offering air freight solutions and an emerging ground transportation segment. The company offers a full spectrum of services ranging from single charter flights with ground transportation to final destination and mid-term ACMI. Together with European partners, AELF FlightService led the acquisition of the controlling interest in Malta-based airline Maleth Aero, which has quickly become a leader in the fast-growing passenger to freighter market.

The group has offices in Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, and Dublin, and Malta. Learn more at AELF-FlightService.com. For the latest updates, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

About Avensis Aviation

Avensis is a pioneering aviation engineering and design company that has developed and delivered a range of advanced aircraft cargo conversion solutions. These cover the needs of the PTF (Passenger to Freighter) market and are designed to meet the current and future market needs of airlines and aircraft owners. Avensis aims to be a world leader in innovative and agile aviation cabin re-design and conversions, enabling its customers to maximise their aircraft assets by capitalising on demand-driven opportunities and reacting to the ever-changing landscape of the airline industry.

