Following the development of COVID-19 infection in the country, students from secondary to tertiary level who attend school physically will undergo ART screening at home in stages. According to the Minister of Education, the physical schooling sessions for students from secondary to tertiary level have been closely monitored especially by teachers to ensure the implementation of Antigen Rapid Test or ART screening as well as teaching and learning runs smoothly and orderly.

Furthermore, taking into account the development of the COVID-19 pandemic infection in the country and also with reference to the advice of the COVID-19 Steering Committee, the Ministry of Education informs that the implementation of ART screening at home in stages for school students following face-to-face learning will start on Monday, 7th February 2022 for Years 11, 12 and 13, while for other stages will only start on 14th February 2022 for all educational institutions under the Ministry of Education, Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The process and procedures for the implementation and reporting process of the self-ART will be informed to parents and guardians of the students of the respective schools.

Source: Radio Television Brunei