A terrarium is a miniature ecosystem made of soil, rocks, and plants arranged in closed glass jar or container. This hobby has become increasingly popular among home interior decoration enthusiasts and also botany enthusiasts. The miniature plant can also be a source of educational material to understand more about plants.

The art of terrarium is not only popular among housewives and youths but also among children who want to create their own little garden. Terrariums are known for their uniqueness and beauty. Enthusiasts of terrarium art have the opportunity to improve their creativity through the Cacti and Succulent Plant Terrarium Workshop conducted by Creative Space Art Gallery & Studio.

Source: Radio Television Brunei