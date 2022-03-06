The demand for Antigen Rapid Test, ART kits has increased in the past few weeks especially with the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Some 75 to 80 percent of the country's positive COVID-19 cases are from self-conducted ART's at home. To fulfil public demand, the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Economy has started ART sales using vending machines.

The machines were installed in a number of strategic locations operated by appointed private companies. This is one of the government's measures to facilitate the public in obtaining ART kits at affordable prices. Towards ensuring the ART KIT meets the set standards, its import and supply is inline with the list approved by the Ministry of Health. The list of ART KIT approved for sale in the country can be obtained at the Ministry of Health website, 'www.moh.gov.bn'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei