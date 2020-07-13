​The Art Gallery Building Upgrading Project in Bandar Seri Begawan is being implemented by the Public Works Department, Ministry of Development. The project will be carried out until September 2021.

The public especially those who live nearby and visitors of the area are urged not approach the workplace and adhere to safety precautions to prevent unwanted things from happening while the upgrading work is carried out. For inquiries and complaints, the public may contact the department via Talian Darussalam: 123, Facebook: Public Works Department, Brunei Darussalam and Email: ‘pro@pwd.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei