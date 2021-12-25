49 paintings in portraits, landscapes, objects, animals and abstracts genres by local artists are displayed in the Art Exhibition 2021. Organised in conjunction with the Brunei December Festival 2021 by the Museums Department, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, the exhibition is held at the Malay Technology Museum.

The exhibition aims to highlight the side activities of the artwork for each of the artists' inspiration in the Museum Exhibition Division as well as to foster the culture of drawing in themselves as well as improve the drawing skills among the senior painters.

Source: Radio Television Brunei