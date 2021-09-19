500 thousand units of Antigen Rapid Test kits, ART and Personal Protective Equipment, PPE arrived in the country from Hong Kong.

From the figure, Brunei LNG Sendirian Berhad contributed 100 thousand of the test kits and funded the special chartered flights to carry the test kits and PPE to be used by Ministry of Health. Present at the Brunei International Airport to receive the contributions was Awang Maswadi bin Haji Mohsin, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, handed over by Dayang Hajah Farida Binti Dato Seri Paduka Haji Talib, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Brunei LNG.

Source: Radio Television Brunei