Arrival of Delegation from Haj Pilgrims Management Office in Saudi Arabia



Jeddah: A delegation from the Haj Pilgrims Management Office for Administration and Medical has arrived in Saudi Arabia to make early preparations on haj affairs with stakeholders before the arrival of the country’s intending haj pilgrims.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the delegation was greeted upon arrival by Awang Haji Farhan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Putera Maharaja Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Ghani, Acting Consulate General of Brunei Darussalam in Jeddah. The delegation’s responsibilities will be concentrated in Jeddah, Madinah Al-Munawwarah, and Mekah Al-Mukarramah.





During their time in the holy land, the delegation will play a significant role in ensuring that the haj management operates smoothly and is well-organized. This visit is part of the efforts to facilitate a seamless experience for the country’s haj pilgrims.

