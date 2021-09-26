100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines contributed by the Government of Japan arrived at Brunei International Airport last night.

Present at the handover ceremony were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs on behalf of the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, and His Excellency Eiji Yamamoto, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the county as the representative of the Government of Japan. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1984, Brunei Darussalam and Japan continue to share warm and friendly relations in mutually-beneficial areas.

On COVID-19 cooperation, Japan is also extending assistance in providing medical supplies and cold chain equipment through the Emergency Grant Aid In Improving Cold Chain initiative.

Source: Radio Television Brunei