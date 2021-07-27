The Royal Customs and Excise Department, JKED through daily routine inspections at control posts and the joint Land Sea Operation, GOLD, seized a number of undeclared commodities.

On the 22nd of July 2021 at Sungai Tujoh Control Post, Kuala Belait, the JKED found 51 monitors and 65 fans which were undeclared.

While on the 23rd of July 2021 at the Container Inspection Complex, Muara Branch and the Guardhouse inspection area in Muara Port, various undeclared commercial goods were seized such as 1 unit of battery cabinet, 1 unit UPS System, food supplements, glasses and electronic gaming equipment.

Meanwhile, 34 bottles and 135 cans of alcoholic drinks of various brands; as well as 4 packs and 75 sticks of cigarettes of various brands were seized through the GOLD operations carried out on the 24th of July at an enclosed restaurant premise in Jalan Kota Batu. A male permanent resident; 4 local men and a local woman as well as another 15 male foreigners and 3 female foreigners aged between 30 to 65 were detained on suspicion of possessing Customs contraband. All goods as well as the involved forwarding company were brought to the Law Enforcement Office in Anggerek Desa for further investigation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei