COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arla Foods Ingredients will demonstrate three new personalised clear shake solutions offering multiple benefits at SupplySide Global (28 th -30 th October in Las Vegas).

The concepts demonstrate how brands can move beyond “one-size-fits-all” protein shakes, creating protein solutions tailored for various performance scenarios and active lifestyles.

They meet the growing market demand for clear protein beverages, a lighter, fruitier, and more refreshing alternative to traditional milky protein shakes.

Combining high-quality Lacprodan® whey proteins with selected functional ingredients, the three concepts are built around a shared recovery need and three distinct performance outcomes:

BUILD: A Resistance Shake with Lacprodan® ISO.RefreshShake + creatine, tailored for strength and power-focused activities such as weightlifting, strength training and CrossFit.

SUSTAIN: An Endurance Shake with Lacprodan® Pro2O + carbohydrates and electrolytes, tailored for endurance-focused activities such as running, cycling and endurance sports.

MOVE: A Mobility Shake with Lacprodan® ISO.WaterShake + collagen for mobility-focused activities such as yoga, pilates, gymnastics and dance.

Peter Schouw Andersen, Senior Director, Performance Nutrition at Arla Foods Ingredients, said: “These new personalised clear shake concepts show how our clear whey protein isolates help brands create great-tasting solutions for different consumer needs and performance goals. Designed for a wide range of sports nutrition users, they deliver high-quality protein and functional benefits in a convenient format. From strength and power to endurance and hydration, mobility and flexibility, they demonstrate clear whey protein’s versatility as a foundation for personalised sports nutrition.”

Visitors to SupplySide Global can sample the personalised shake solutions at Booth #2945, alongside:

An aerated milk protein bar with a light texture, bringing a new sensory experience to protein bars. With nutrition and indulgence in an airy bite, AirBar features Nutrilac® PB-8420, which delivers stable aeration and texture stability.

A high-protein, water-based shot for GLP-1 companion nutrition in a compact format designed for consumers with reduced appetite. Featuring Lacprodan® BLG-100, it contains 21g protein per 100ml and is fat-free, sugar-free and low in lactose, offering great taste, minimal astringency and ambient shelf-life stability.

A sparkling, fruity protein soda combining the soft drink appeal with high-quality whey protein isolate. It’s made with Lacprodan® Pro2O, which enables clear, low-viscosity protein sodas with a clean taste, low astringency, and strong flavour expression, supporting stable, fruity, functional soft drinks with added protein.

More about Arla Foods Ingredients’ personalised, clear shake concepts at: https://www.arlafoodsingredients.com/personalised-clearshakes/

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