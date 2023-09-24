Arellano nails crucial win in Shakey’s Super League

Arellano University ended its preliminary round campaign with a 25-22, 17-25, 25-21, 25-17 victory against Lyceum in the 2023 Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Sunday Laika Tudlasan scored on 17 attacks and two aces for the Lady Chiefs, who improved their chances of making it to the next round with a 2-1 win-loss record in Pool B. Marianne Padillion contributed 14 points while Donnalyn Paralejas added four points to go with 22 excellent sets for Arellano, which scored a 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 victory over San Beda University in the opener but was overpowered by Adamson University, 19-25, 17-25, 22-25 in its next assignment. Lyceum absorbed its first loss in two outings. 'Sobrang halaga po ng laban namin na ito kasi kung natalo kami, baka mawalan po kami ng chance sa top two. Nanalo po kami at ngayon may pag-asa makapasok sa top two at ma-extend pa ang laban namin (This match is very important because if we lose, we might lose our chance in the top two. We won and now, we have a chance to enter the top two and extend our matches)," Paralejas said. Stacey Lopez finished with 11 points while Johna Dolorito and Hiromi Osada chipped in 10 points each for Lyceum, which will face Adamson on Monday. On Saturday, Far Eastern University rolled to its second consecutive win at the expense of Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-6, 25-15, 25-12, in Pool D; and National University pulled off a 25-15, 25-19, 25-15 victory over University of the East in Pool A

Source: Philippines News Agency