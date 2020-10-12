​Various activities have been lined up to attract the youth to visit the mosque. Yesterday morning, the Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Kampung Manggis/Madang held the Archery training.

The activity was conducted under the Ar Rafi Archery, and was joined by over 40 people. A briefing on archery was delivered by Pengiran Haji Radno bin Pengiran Haji Mohd Tahir, Ar Rafi Archery Chairman.

The activity was officiated by Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Ali bin Pengiran Maun, Member of the Legislative Council who is also one of the mosque’s advisory board member.

Source: Radio Television Brunei