Speaking and communication skills through the teaching and learning of Arabic language is still at a moderate level due to the lack of practical use of the language in daily interaction. Therefore, the launching of the Islamic Studies Department’s Arabic Language Month acts as the department’s initiative and effort towards improving Arabic language proficiency among school students and staff as well as the department. Hj Shamsol bin Omar, Acting Director of Islamic Studies Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs explained the matter at the Arabic Language Month 2021 Launching Ceremony yesterday morning at the Rimba Arabic School.

Hj Shamsol bin Omar said among the main objectives of the programme is to improve the student’s Arabic language proficiency and instil cooperation among the students while carrying out activities.

Earlier, Haji Norisham bin Haji Mohd Noor, Principal of Rimba Arabic School as the event’s chairman in his welcoming remarks stressed that teachers need to get used to speaking in Arabic before their students. Among the efforts made include compiling voice recordings and its translations for class use. He added, such a project can encourage teachers and students to use Arabic language and improve their confidence while speaking the language.

With the theme ‘Bahasa Arab Bahasa Al-Quran’, or Arabic Language, Language of Al-Quran, the event was further highlighted with a Forum in Arabic language titled ‘Kami dan Bahasa Arab’ or Arabic Language and Us and discussed by 3 student panellists.

Source: Radio Television Brunei